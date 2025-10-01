Constitutional lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, has said the issue of subsuming cultural identity of Ethnic groups within Nigeria will not lead to the creation of a Nigerian identity....

Mr Ogunye, who was speaking as a panelist on the second Edition of the TVC News Townhall series with the theme ‘Who Is A Nigerian’ said this will not make a Nigerian.

He added that the fact that Nigeria was cobbled together for commerce and domination by the British should not be an impediment to natio building.

According to him, our differences should serve as an incentive to propely lead to nation buildig and national system.

He descried policies that enhance inclusion like the Federal character principle are a vital part of the process.

For her part, Kadaria Ahmed, said identity should not be a marker for politics adding that such things as Tribe, Religion, culture are a major source of problem for a very diverse contry lke Nigeria.

She added that insults, name calling have been a daily occurence for her, She said her life as Northerner married to a Yorua man has enhanced her life but Nigeria needs to move beyond identity Politics.

She added that without moving beyond Identity Politics, attaiment of Nationhood may be a mirage for Nigeria.