Pandemonium in FCET, Gusau Over Alleged Bandits Attack, Abduction Of Students

There was Pandemonium at the Federal College of Education (TECHNICAL) Gusau Monday’s afternoon over alleged Bandits attack
The school was said to have been attacked by armed bandits with the intend to abduct students and staff of the College
But police in the state denied the Attack and says it’s an act of fear by some farmers after sighting members of local vigilante group known as Yansakai on the move to Attack a nearby Community which troops have also been deployed to repel the attack
Students and staff of the federal college of Education (Technical) Gusau Monday morning deserted the school premises and abandoned their lectures following rumours of the attack
Parents were also seen trooping into the school premises to church on the children
Some students who spoke to TVC NEWS says, they were in the classroom recieving lectures when some Farmers rushed into the school and we’re shouting “bandits are around” “they are around to kidnap Students”
And that according to them led to some students running outside the school premises for safety
Police in Zamfara denies any attack or attempted abduction of students in the college
The state Commissioner of police Ayuba Elkanah told TVC News that it’s an act of Fear on sighting some local vigilante group who are on the move to lauch attack a nearby Community
He says, following the news of the movement of the Outlawed Vigilante Group, the command deployed operatives to move and repel the attack
According to him, ten Suspects were arrested with some locally made guns
Also, the Rector of the College Umar Bello says no student or staff was abducted and no attack on the college
Dr. Umar appeal to students to return and Continue with their lectures assuring them that adequate security will be provided in the school
Meanwhile, Governor Bello Matawalle visited the school and ordered for immediate deployment of security outpost and construction of a perimeter fence
He assures parents that his administration is committed to Providing security especially in school so as not to record any ack of school abduction again
Federal College of Education Technical Gusau, was issued a letter of planned attack by Suspected gunmen few months ago