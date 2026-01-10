The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the leading socio-political organisation representing Nigeria’s South-South geopolitical zone, has established a high-level reconciliation committee to address the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State. According to a statement released on Saturday, the commi...

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the leading socio-political organisation representing Nigeria’s South-South geopolitical zone, has established a high-level reconciliation committee to address the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

According to a statement released on Saturday, the committee will be chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi.

The announcement followed an emergency meeting of PANDEF’s Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee, attended by top leaders including former Akwa Ibom governor Obong Victor Attah and Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff.

PANDEF described the impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly as “deeply disturbing” and warned that escalating tensions could threaten law and order in the state. The forum underscored Rivers State’s critical role in the Niger Delta and Nigeria’s broader socio-political and economic stability.

DAILY POST reported that 26 members of the Rivers Assembly on Wednesday initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara and his deputy, citing allegations of gross misconduct. Analysts suggest the crisis may be linked to a renewed clash between Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who recently accused the governor of reneging on prior peace agreements facilitated by President Bola Tinubu.

Maintaining a neutral stance, PANDEF urged all parties to exercise restraint and “sheathe their swords,” emphasizing the need for dialogue, tolerance, and compromise to safeguard the interests of Rivers residents and the South-South region. The forum highlighted that peace, good governance, and the welfare of the people must remain the priority, noting the state’s sizeable expatriate community.

PANDEF also commended President Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), respected elders of Rivers State, and other Nigerians for their ongoing efforts to restore stability.

The newly formed reconciliation committee, reflecting PANDEF’s long-standing role in Niger Delta peace initiatives, includes: Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, former Attorney-General of the Federation as Chairman; Senator Obende Domingo, Former Senator, Edo North as Vice Chairman; Rt Hon Essien Nduese, CON, Former Minister of Housing as Member; Dr. Timiebi Koripamo-Agari, OON, Retired Federal Permanent Secretary also as a member.

Others include Chief Mike Ejiofor, Retired Director, Department of State Service as member; Mrs. Nella Rabana-Andem, SAN, former Attorney-General, Cross River State, as member and Prince Godwin Okoti, Deputy National Secretary, PANDEF as Secretary.

The committee is tasked with facilitating a fair, inclusive, and sustainable resolution to the crisis in Rivers State.