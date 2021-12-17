Oyo workers, retirees get December salaries

Workers and retirees in Oyo State have hailed Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde following his decision to pay December salaries on the 17th of the month.

The development is an emulation of last year’s gesture when he paid workers’ and pensioners’ December salaries.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, which confirmed the development, indicated that different categories of workers and pensioners got paid their December salaries on Friday, 17th.

The statement read: “Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, has again, surpassed the expectations of workers, particularly civil and public service workers as well as retirees, by paying the December 2021 salaries on the 17th.

“This is in keeping with the tradition of paying salaries and pensions of civil servants and pensioners on or before 25th of every month, and earlier than the usual pay day during festive periods.

The statement notes that a number of workers, who had received their ‘alerts,’ seen around the state secretariat, commended Governor Makinde for fulfilling his promise of paying workers at the appointed date.