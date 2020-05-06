Any market in Oyo State that fails to comply with laid down precautionary measures to stop the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 would be shut indefinitely.

Commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, issued the warning during the course of a sensitization exercise in Ibadan.

The sensitization train had its first stop at the popular Bodija international market.

The crew enlightened market men and women on the need to adhere strictly to hygiene, physical distancing and other practices that could contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

The Bodija international market is a meeting point for Nigerians from all walks of life.

After more than two hours at the popular trading complex, the inspection team said they were not satisfied with the conduct of the traders, an action which might compel government to wield the big stick.

Some of traders said they want government to be more proactive in developing

measures that could check the spread of the dreaded Covid-19.