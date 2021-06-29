The Universal Basic Education Commission has said Oyo state will benefit from the Federal Government’s Better Education Service Delivery for All scheme.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono made this known when he led a delegation of UBEC to pay a courtesy visit to the Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde.

He noted that Oyo state had been selected as the only South West state from the 17 states that would benefit from this scheme.

According to him, the delegation would further assess ongoing education projects in the state, as well as hold bilateral discussions on the implementation of education programmes to achieve a better education service delivery in the state.

In his remark, the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde reiterated the administration’s commitment towards strengthening the states education sector through it’s intervention programmes.

He said the state would adopt the establishment of smart schools for talented children that would be in accordance with the Federal Government’s education plans.