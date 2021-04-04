The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin says Easter is the time to remember the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ and his unconditional love for humanity.

The Speaker therefore calls on Nigerians and indeed the Christians to renew their faith in God through Jesus Christ so that his death and resurrection will not be in vain.

Honourable Ogundoyin gave the charge in his 2021 Easter message to Nigerians.

According to him, it is the season of rebirth hence people must renew their faith and imbibe the teachings of the risen Savior.

” Easter Is one of the most important days for Christians across the world. To this end, I am wishing all Nigerians a blessed 2021 Easter. Congratulations! Jesus Christ died so that we could live. Let us endeavor to shy away from sins and prepare ourselves to be worthy of Christ, the Savior. Our sins have been washed away through the blood of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary ”

Advertisement

“Though the Country is still going through difficult times, all we need to do is to use this period of Easter celebration to pray for a better and more prosperous Nation. Oyo State also require our prayers as Governor Seyi Makinde continues to paddle the canoe of the Pacesetter State. ” Oyo Speaker said

He said Easter is usually a period of solemn celebration and reflection, stressing that the forty day lent that preceded it is a time for spiritual sacrifice and personal discipline.

Hon. Ogundoyin who urged all Nigerians to see light at the end of the tunnel maintained that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ brought hope and eternal life to the people.

He warned Nigerians to desist from promoting issues and activities that are capable of dividing us but called for love, unity and togetherness among the citizenry.