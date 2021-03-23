The Speaker of the Oyo State house of assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin says the call by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria for the implementation of financial autonomy for the Legislative arm of Government is a laudable course and the constitutional right of the workers.

The Speaker stated this while addressing Oyo Assembly workers who gathered at the main Gate of the Parliament Building Secretariat, Ibadan for the commencement of an indefinite strike in compliance with the directive of the National body of the Association.

The workers who shut down all the Gates leading to the Oyo Assembly complex displayed different placards showing their displeasure on the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the Legislative arm of Government across the Country.

Hon Ogundoyin said the strike will no doubt paralyse the activities of the Oyo State House of Assembly, adding that it was however in the interest of democracy and the independence of the Legislative arms of Government.

He assured them that the Governors Forum will soon come up with a uniform way or modality of implementing the financial autonomy.

Earlier, while presenting the Communique from the National body to the Speaker, the Chairman Oyo PASAN , Comrade Yemi Alade said the financial autonomy bill was passed into law in 2018 and assented to with a Presidential Order 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari and wondered why the implementation has not commenced.

According to Comrade Yemi Alade, if the Legislative arm of Government is not independent and autonomous, true and pristine democracy will not be achieved.