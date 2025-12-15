The Oyo State Government, through the Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, has announced that the confirmation, promotion, and advancement examinations have been scheduled to take place on December 16 and 17. In a statement signed by the Media Officer, Mr Abiodun Atilola, cited by TVC News on Monday, the ...

The Oyo State Government, through the Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni, has announced that the confirmation, promotion, and advancement examinations have been scheduled to take place on December 16 and 17.

In a statement signed by the Media Officer, Mr Abiodun Atilola, cited by TVC News on Monday, the Head of Service stated that the list of candidates and their respective centre numbers has been released based on the expressions of interest by candidates submitted via Google Form.

The statement further disclosed that if a candidate’s name appears on the uncleared list, it indicates one of the following issues:

i. Name mismatch

ii. Incorrect payment details

iii. Payment made after the Google Form submission deadline of October 31, 2025.

The HoS further assured candidates that there is no cause for alarm, urging such candidates to proceed to the complaint centre with the necessary documents, so officials can resolve any issues before the commencement of the examinations.

The statement also outlined the Candidate Clearance Guidelines as follows:

i. Submission of the Google Form on or before 31 October 2025 deadline;

ii. Provision of evidence of payment;

iii. Payments made without a timely Google Form submission will result in disqualification.

HoS said, “Our desk officers in each zone will provide you with professional assistance. We wish you success in the examinations.”

Oni expressed gratitude to the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, for providing a level playing field for all civil servants in the State.