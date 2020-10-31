The process of documentation for successful applicants for Amotekun Corps in Oyo State is billed to commence on Tuesday.

This is following the release of the list of successful applicants from the recent recruitment exercise in the state.

A statement made available by the State Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju, indicated that all candidates are to check their names at their various local government headquarters or online through the Oyo State job portal.

The statement read in part, “Successful candidates are to report at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo on Tuesday, November 3, from 9:00 a.m. for documentation, while the duration of training will be two weeks.

“Candidates are to come with two pairs of blue short knickers, white vest, and canvass, as well as plastic buckets, cup, plate, spoon, and broom.

“Those who can read and write should come with their writing materials.”

The statement, however, said those whose names are not on the list should not bother to come for the exercise.