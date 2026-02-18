The Oyo State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested a suspect following coordinated attacks on two communities in Oyo State. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, the command described the development as “a significant operational bre...

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested a suspect following coordinated attacks on two communities in Oyo State.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, the command described the development as “a significant operational breakthrough in its sustained crackdown on kidnapping and violent crimes.”

According to the statement, armed hoodlums numbering about eight invaded Otefon Village via Oyo in the early hours of the day, abducting a 40-year-old man, Taiwo John, also known as “Ogo Oluwa.”

The attackers were also said to have carted away an undisclosed sum of money belonging to the victim’s wives, as well as his Android mobile phone.

While security operatives were responding to the Otefon incident, a related report emerged from the Ikoyi-Ile Division indicating that the same criminal syndicate had struck again at Amalu Village via Ahorọ Dada.

In the second attack, armed men reportedly stormed a residential compound and abducted one Usman Amadu, confirming what police described as “coordinated attacks within the same operational corridor.”

The command said it immediately “activated its anti-kidnapping response architecture,” deploying tactical teams to strategic locations across the affected axis.

Through intelligence-led surveillance and coordinated bush-combing operations, operatives successfully rescued one of the kidnapped victims unhurt and arrested a suspect identified as Ibrahim Sani in connection with the crimes.

Police disclosed that the suspect has confessed to the offences and is currently assisting investigators. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and recover additional exhibits linked to the incidents.

The Commissioner of Police reassured residents that the command remains resolute in confronting criminal elements threatening public safety.

He urged members of the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies by providing timely and credible information, stressing that “community partnership remains a critical pillar in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.”

Residents were also advised to contact the Oyo State Call Response Centre toll-free line, 615, or the Police Command Control Room on 08081768614 and 07055495413 in case of emergencies.