Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested a 38-year-old man, identified as Saheed Eegunjobi, linked to the violent attack on a commercial motorcyclist in Ibadan, the State capital. In a Monday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, t...

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested a 38-year-old man, identified as Saheed Eegunjobi, linked to the violent attack on a commercial motorcyclist in Ibadan, the State capital.

In a Monday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the arrest was made possible through the collaboration and active cooperation between the Command and community-based partners, particularly the Agbekoya Vigilante personnel.

According to the statement, the Agbekoya personnel promptly handed over the suspect to the patrol team attached to the Idi-Aro Division.

The statement reads, “The suspect, along with one accomplice who is currently at large, had allegedly pretended to be passengers and boarded a commercial motorcycle from the Mokola area of Ibadan before attacking the rider.

“Upon reaching Modina Area, Idi-Aro, the suspects stopped the motorcycle and attacked the rider, Sakiru Tiamiyu, male, aged 32, inflicting injuries on his head with a cutlass. The victim fell off the motorcycle while the accomplice escaped with the vehicle. The arrested suspect was apprehended by passersby at the scene.”

The statement added, “When interrogated, the suspect confessed to the crime. The victim was immediately rushed to a medical facility for urgent treatment and care. Police operatives visited the scene and the hospital, and photographs were taken as part of the ongoing investigation. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing accomplice and recover the stolen motorcycle.

The Command appeals to residents of the state to volunteer information, be vigilant, and take deliberate steps to safeguard their communities, stressing that such cooperation is crucial to maintaining law and order.

The Command reiterates its resolute stance against crime and criminality, affirming that through intelligence-driven, collaborative efforts involving all stakeholders, no criminal element will be allowed to hold sway in the state. The safety of lives and property remains the top priority of the Command.