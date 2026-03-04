Oyo State Police Command has arrested a fratricide suspect, 43-year-old Lateef Suleiman, for allegedly killing a suspected attacker in his dream in the Sepeteri area of the state. In a Wednesday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the case was reported by the sibling of the victim at the Ago-...

Oyo State Police Command has arrested a fratricide suspect, 43-year-old Lateef Suleiman, for allegedly killing a suspected attacker in his dream in the Sepeteri area of the state.

In a Wednesday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the case was reported by the sibling of the victim at the Ago-Amodu Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to the statement, the suspect claimed that his actions were a retaliation for a perceived attack, alleging that the victim had shot him in a dream the previous night.

The statement reads, “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a tragic incident reported at the Ago-Amodu Divisional Police Headquarters, Sepeteri.

“One Badmus Yunisa ‘m’ of Alegunlode Compound, Sepeteri, reported that Lateef Suleiman ‘m’, aged 43 years, attacked his elder brother, Mustapha Amidu ‘m’, aged 52 years, following an accusation that the deceased had shot him in a dream while he was asleep the previous night. Acting on this claim, the suspect allegedly approached the deceased where he was seated, picked up a heavy rock, struck him on the head, and fled the scene immediately.”

The statement added, “The victim was promptly rushed to Ileri Oluwa Hospital, Sepeteri, for medical attention, where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police Operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ago-Amodu Division, visited both the scene of the incident and the hospital as part of preliminary investigative procedures. The suspect has since been arrested, has confessed to the crime, and is currently cooperating with investigators.”

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Femi Haruna has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet and comprehensive investigation.

The Command assures the public that justice will be pursued diligently and in accordance with the law.