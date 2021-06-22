The Oyo state police command has arrested three for allegedly involving in a shooting that killed three cows and thirteen others in Eruwa town of Oyo state.

According to a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, the arrest include three suspects, Opeyemi Ajibodu, Segun Dade, and Dare Adenle, for being in possession of two dane guns, daggers and other dangerous weapons.

He said the police stormed the Sunbare Area, along old Ibadan road Eruwa, where the arrests were Made after several gunshots were heard in a nearby bush.

He added that an on-the-spot assessment carried out at day break revealed that the gunshots were from an attack launched against a group of Fulani herders, resulting in the killing of six cows and wounding of 13 others.