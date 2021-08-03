The chairman reconciliation committee of the People’s Democratic Party, Bukola Saraki has said that the aggrieved party members in Oyo state have agreed to put their differences aside to work with the Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

The former Senate President made this known while speaking with newsmen at the end of a closed door meeting in Ibadan.

According to him, they have all resolved to work very closely together under the leadership of the performing governor Seyi Makinde, and all areas of differences, we have all agreed to put it aside to ensure that PDP is victorious not only in the state but across the country.

He said in order to ensure that unity prevails in the party, governor Seyi Makinde would acknowledge the impact of the aggrieved members as active stakeholders of the party.

Saraki noted that his administration as the head of the reconciliation committee would yield transform the party for good across the country.