The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the fire outbreak that affected parts of Akilapa Market in Ogunpa, Ibadan North-West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

In a Friday statement shared on the official X handle of the agency, the assessment exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Oyo State Emergency Management Agency (OYSEMA).

The fire outbreak was reported to have occurred on February 9, 2026, at about 6:00 p.m., allegedly as a result of generator combustion, which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

The inferno was eventually brought under control through the combined efforts of the Fire Service and other relevant stakeholders.

According to the statement, the assessment team, led by the Head of Operations, Mr Olanrewaju Kadiri, visited the scene to evaluate the extent of damage and determine the impact of the incident for necessary intervention.

Findings revealed that over 15 shops were affected, with goods and valuables worth millions of naira destroyed by the fire.

During the assessment, affected shop owners appealed to the Federal Government, through NEMA, for support to enable quick recovery and restoration of their livelihoods.

Members of the assessment team included officials of NEMA and OYSEMA, the Chairman of Ibadan North-West Local Government Area, Hon. Abdulraheem Olanrewaju Adepoju, and the Chairperson of Akilapa Market, Ogunpa.