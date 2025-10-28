The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 153 Nigerian returnees from Chad under the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) Programme, facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Federal Government. A statement from NEMA’s Lagos Operations ...

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 153 Nigerian returnees from Chad under the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) Programme, facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Federal Government.

A statement from NEMA’s Lagos Operations Office, shared via X on Tuesday, said the returnees arrived at the Cargo Terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Sunday, October 27, 2025, at about 12:15 p.m. aboard an ASKY Airlines flight, registration number CAS-AC.

“The breakdown of the returnees includes 105 adults (63 males and 42 females), 45 children (25 males and 20 females), and 3 infants (all females),” the statement read.

“Upon arrival, officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) conducted biometric registration and documentation to ensure accurate profiling and facilitate their smooth reintegration into the country,” it added.

NEMA confirmed that the returnees received immediate humanitarian support, including food, potable water, medical care, ambulance services, luggage handling, and counselling.

The agency noted that the operation was jointly coordinated with IOM and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI). Over the years, NEMA and its partners have facilitated the safe return of thousands of Nigerians stranded abroad.

This development follows a recent operation in Niger Republic, where NEMA received 150 Nigerian returnees from Agadez.

“As part of the ongoing Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) initiative supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Kano Operations Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in partnership with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), successfully received a total of 150 Nigerian returnees from Agadez, Niger Republic, on Thursday, 23 October 2025, at approximately 5:20 a.m. The returnees arrived safely at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano,” the agency said in a statement last Friday.