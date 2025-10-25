The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with key stakeholders, has welcomed 150 Nigerian returnees from Agadez, Niger Republic. According to a post on NEMA’s X page on Friday, the returnees arrived safely on Thursday at approximately 5:20 a.m. at Aminu Kano International ...

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with key stakeholders, has welcomed 150 Nigerian returnees from Agadez, Niger Republic.

According to a post on NEMA’s X page on Friday, the returnees arrived safely on Thursday at approximately 5:20 a.m. at Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The returnees’ arrival is part of the ongoing Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) initiative, supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

NEMA’s Kano Operations Office, working alongside the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), facilitated the reception.

“As part of the ongoing Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) initiative supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Kano Operations Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in partnership with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), successfully received a total of 150 Nigerian returnees from Agadez, Niger Republic, on Thursday, 23 October 2025, at approximately 5:20 a.m. The returnees arrived safely at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano,” the agency said.

Upon arrival, officials from the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) conducted biometric registration and proper documentation to ensure accurate records and facilitate smooth reintegration.

Following registration, the returnees were transported to Bizare Hotel Luxury Apartments for accommodation and profiling on October 24.

NEMA disclosed that the group comprised 88 adult males, 32 adult females, 14 male children, and 16 female children.

Highlighting the humanitarian support provided, the agency stated, “This includes the provision of food and potable water to meet immediate nutritional needs, medical care and ambulance services for health-related concerns, luggage handling and logistics support to ease their transit process, and general coordination to ensure a smooth and orderly reception exercise.”

The agency added, “The collaborative efforts of NEMA, IOM, NCFRMI, and other key stakeholders ensured that the entire reception process was well coordinated, efficient, and centred on the dignity and welfare of all returnees.”

Over the years, NEMA and its partners have facilitated the return of thousands of Nigerians stranded abroad, reinforcing the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the safe, dignified, and humane repatriation of its citizens.