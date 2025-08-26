The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has led the Agency’s rescue team to the site of a train derailment along the Abuja–Kaduna rail line close to the Idda sub-station....

The incident occurred after 11a.m on Tuesday, Although no fatalities were recorded, seven passengers sustained varying degrees of injury, and were promptly administered first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital for further medical attention.

According to the spokesman of NEMA Ezekiel Manzo, The rescue operation was a multi-agency effort coordinated by NEMA, with the swift support of the Nigerian military, the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and others, whose rapid response led to the smooth conduct of the operation.

Manzo says further information on the cause of the accident will be provided by investigators from the Ministry of Transportation, whose acting Permanent Secretary was also present at the site of the derailment.