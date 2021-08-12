Oyo state government has debunked reports that the World Bank-backed Ibadan Urban Flooding Management Project (IUFM) was cancelled as a result of undue influence from the governor.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa stated this in Ibadan while reacting to the allegation in a radio interview programme.

The CPS said there was no time the Governor tired to influence the contractors or the contract, adding that the governor should rather be commended for always insisting on value for Oyo states money.

He described the those accusing the governor as mischief makers who are deliberately trying to twist the World Bank’s letter dated July 30, 2021 and signed by the country’s Western and Central African Region, Shubham Chaudhuri.

He added that the world Bank even commended Makinde’s support for the IUFMP project.

Advertisement

No, they are talking about the timeline, and the response by the state to the world Bank has addressed that fully, he said.

He stressed that there was no ulterior motive in the management of the project.