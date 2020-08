The Oyo State Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Uche Chukwura has vowed to launch an offensive against articulated vehicles which pose a threat to human and vehicular safety on the road.

The Road safety expert made this declaration in Ibadan during the launch of a special operation tagged “Operation Scorpion III”,where she vowed to go all out against vehicles who flout road worthiness evaluation even as the year gradually grinds to a halt.