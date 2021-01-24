The commissioner of police in Oyo State Ngozi Onadeko and representatives of the state government are currently in Igangan, Ibarapa north local government area (LGA), to broker peace between herders and residents.

Spokesperson of the command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who disclosed this on Sunday said there is relative calm in the area and that the security situation is in no way compromised.

Violence had erupted in Igangan on Friday after Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, a popular Yoruba freedom fighter stormed the area to carry out his eviction notice to Fulani herdsmen from the town.

Some yet-to-be-identified persons had also set ablaze some buildings and cars, including those belonging to Saliu Abdulkadir, Serikin Fulani of Oyo, demanding that he and other herdsmen vacate the area.

Prior to the eviction notice, there had been reports of killings and kidnappings alleged to have been carried out by herders.

Advertisement

Governor Makinde had ordered the police to arrest anyone found stoking ethnic tension while Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), ordered that Igboho be arrested for inciting the people.

There has been tension in the area since the incident.

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah has also called for the arrest of Igboho for the alleged assault on the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir.