The Oyo State House of Assembly has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to put measures in place towards reconstructing the Sabo market in Oyo town gutted by fire on the 2nd March 2021.

The House also urged the State Government through the State Emergency Management Agency , SEMA to provide relief materials for traders whose shops and properties were destroyed in the inferno.

The appeal was part of the recommendations of the Minority Leader of the Assembly, Hon Asimiyu Alarape on Tuesday while presenting a Matter of Urgent Public Importance on the need to reconstruct shops gutted by fire and provide relief to victims of the fire incident at Sabo market, Oyo town.

The matter co-sponsored by the Minority Leader and Hon Kazeem Isiaka Tunde Oyo East/West further appealed to the State Governor to upgrade the market by providing modern lock-up shops, administrative blocks, Warehouses, cold room storage facilities, clinic, police post, toilets and potable water among other facilities.

They commended the State Governor for the reconstruction of Akesan market razed by fire on January 5,2020, provision of new fire trucks for the market, and the compensation granted to traders affected by the fire incident, and urged the Governor to extend the same gesture to Sabo market.

According to them the Sabo market is among the major food markets in the town hence compensating the affected traders and reconstructing the market on time will help in assuaging the monumental loss experienced by the traders and putting the market back in full operation.

It was also resolved that necessary stakeholders should embark on more sensitization campaign on radio, television and other social media on ways of preventing fire outbreaks

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Fadeyi Muhammad called on members of the public to always take necessary precautions towards preventing fire outbreaks.

Hon Babajide Adebayo , Ibadan North 2 who acknowledged the various interventions of Governor Seyi Makinde on such incidents and called the attention of the Governor to another fire incident at Oke Itunu market, Ibadan and urged the State Government to also come to the aid of the traders affected at the market.

In his submission, the Speaker,Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin harped on the need for residents to support the efforts of the State Government towards preventing fire outbreaks.