The Oyo State House of Assembly says all hands must be on deck at the moment to ensure that the high rate of killings, kidnappings, banditry, armed robbery, cult clash and other forms of crimes across the State are addressed and reduced drastically.

This is just as the House of Assembly appealed to the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde to set up Open Grazing Prohibition Task Force to ensure full implementation of the anti-open rearing and grazing law across the State.

This was part of the resolutions of the House on Tuesday while deliberating on how to stem the tide of insecurity in the State.

The motion jointly sponsored by Hon Babajide Adebayo (Ibadan North 2) and Hon Kazeem Isiaka (Oyo East/West) noted that insecurity , which has assumed a worrisome dimension across the State is taking its toll on the socio-economic activities of the people.

The House said the issue of herders / farmers clashes and destruction of farmlands by cattle would only be addressed if the State Government commences full implementation of anti-Open rearing and grazing law already passed into law.

According to the house, in line with the provision of the law , there is the need for the State Government to establish Open Grazing Prohibition Task Force to implement and ensure full compliance with the law.

The House charged its Committee on Agriculture to liaise with the State Government on the process of implementing the law , and the level of progress made on the applications of the anti-open rearing and grazing law.

The lawmakers, who took turns to condemn the situation recalled with bitterness the lives of promising indigenes of Oyo State who were cut short by the criminals in Ibarapaland and Oke-ogun as well as other part of the State by kidnappers suspected to be of Fulani descent.

In their remarks, Hon Akeem Adedibu (Iwajowa), Hon Sunkanmi Babalola (Egbeda) and member representing Ibarapa Central/North State Constituency, Hon Peter Ojedokun recounted their close encounters or that of their loved ones with the kidnappers and wondered why it was difficult and virtually impossible for Security Agents to track down the Criminals who collect huge ransom from their victims and at times even kill them.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Muhammad Fadeyi, the Majority Leader, Hon Sanjo Adedoyin and the Minority Leader, Hon Asimiyu Alarape decried a situation where some Criminals have taken over the Forest reserves in the State, and called on Amotekun Corps and Security Agents to comb all the suspected hideouts of the Criminals and other hotspots across the State.

Others who contributed to the debate, Hon Adeola Bamidele (Iseyin/Itesiwaju), Hon Olamide Okagoke (Ib. North East 1), Hon Saminu Gbadamosi (Atisbo/Saki East), Hon Oluwafemi Oluwafowokanmi (Ib. South West 2) and Hon Mabaje Rasak(Ido) commended the efforts of the Oyo State Governor so far and urged all security agents to work together towards achieving a crime free society in Oyo State.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin said the House of Assembly was not against any ethnic group in the state , but added that it was time for security agents to deal decisively with anyone caught causing breach of peace in any form .

He assured that, the Legislature will give all necessary support to the State Government towards ensuring full implementation of all necessary laws including the anti-open rearing and grazing law, adding that the use of Open Grazing Prohibition Task Force will help greatly in the implementation of the law.