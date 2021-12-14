Breaking News

Oyo Assembly approves N294.7bn Budget For 2022

Oyo Assembly approves N294.7bn Budget For 2022 Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and Governor Seyi Makinde

Oyo State House of Assembly has passed the State 2022 Appropriation bill into law.

The lawmakers passed the bill after a clause-by-clause consideration of the items in the financial proposal.
As passed, the new budget is a total of N294,704,585, 356.94.

The passed budget is about N200million higher than the proposed N294.5billion sent to the lawmakers by Governor Seyi Makinde in October.

The approved budget comprises a capital expenditure of N154,678,236,971 and a recurrent expenditure of N140,526,448,385.94.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply