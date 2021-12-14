Oyo Assembly approves N294.7bn Budget For 2022

Oyo State House of Assembly has passed the State 2022 Appropriation bill into law.

The lawmakers passed the bill after a clause-by-clause consideration of the items in the financial proposal.

As passed, the new budget is a total of N294,704,585, 356.94.

The passed budget is about N200million higher than the proposed N294.5billion sent to the lawmakers by Governor Seyi Makinde in October.

The approved budget comprises a capital expenditure of N154,678,236,971 and a recurrent expenditure of N140,526,448,385.94.