Oyo aggrieved PDP members pass vote of no confidence on Gov Makinde

The aggrieved members of the People’s Democratic Party in Oyo state have passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde in the state.

This was contained in a communique issued after a meeting held by members of the aggrieved caucus in Ibadan.

The members also called for a peaceful conduct of the PDP Congress in the state on the 25th of September.

Present at the meeting were former deputy governor in the state, Chief Azeem Gbolarumi, Bisi Olopoeniyan, former House of Representatives leader, Mulikat Adeola Akande and Adekola Adeoye.

Other aggrieved members are Nureni Akanbi, Engineer Femi Babalola, Elder Mattew Abioye, Princess Aderonke Adedoja, Sarafa Olaoniye, Ahmed Aranse, Ajinawo, Baba Elisa, Chief Odeyemi, Somope, Bola Akinyemi and Micheal Okunlade among others.

