Osun state government has expressed commitment to effectively manage her resources and the extant challenges being faced on mining sites and the affected host communities.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola stated this during the inauguration of the Osun Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee at the government secretariat in Osogbo.

TVC News Correspondent Rafiu Hammed reports that Osun State is blessed with gold in commercial quantity and a number of other mineral resources which are now being explored.

But environment degradation as a result of the illegal mining activities has become a source of worry for residents and the Government

Recently, some youths in Ijesaland protested and sent away some Chinese miners for degrading their lands

This brings about the Inauguration of Mineral resources and environmental management committee, MIREMCO by the Governor.

It’s in line with the Nigeria Minerals and Act 2007, which empowers the committee to oversee the regulation of the entire mining operations in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Prince Omolade Binuyo is aware of the task before them.

Members of the committee are drawn from both the federal state state ministries of environment, mines and steel, as well as land and physical planning.