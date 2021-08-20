Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has called for calm over the killing of five farmers in Modakeke on Friday morning.

He has also ordered security operatives to arrest and prosecute any person found fomenting trouble and to also fish out those responsible for the killing of the five farmers.

In a Statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation Funke Egbemode, Governor Gboyega Oyetola also sympathized with the families of the deceased.

He said he has ordered immediate deployment of armed policemen with support from the army in the trouble areas to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

According to him, he has spoken with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oladejo over the matter and they both assured him of their commitment to peace.

Advertisement

Presently, combined team of security operatives have been stationed in the affected areas to ensure peace.