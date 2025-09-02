A frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress APC in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has denied allegations linking him to collusion with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC over the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR. In an audio clip circulating online, Bola...

A frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress APC in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has denied allegations linking him to collusion with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC over the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR.

In an audio clip circulating online, Bola Oyebamiji was accused of working with INEC officials to massively register his supporters in preparation for the 2026 governorship election.

The recording further alleged that of the 393,269 applicants who enrolled in the pre-registration exercise, 118,000 (representing 30 percent) were registered by his supporters, a development purportedly made possible by an “unholy alliance” with INEC.

However, in a statement signed by the Coordinator of the AMBO Media Fronts, Adebayo Adedeji, the allegation was described as malicious and fabricated to tarnish Bola Oyebamiji’s image and discredit the APC’s chances in the 2026 election.

The group urged the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the source of the audio and bring the culprits to justice.

According to the statement, Oyebamiji and the APC have no reason to compromise the electoral process, noting that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s policies in the past thirty-three months had already “edged him out of office.”

It cited the sacking of 1,500 teachers, 300 health professionals, and 20,000 O’YES cadets by the Adeleke administration as well as the failed recruitment of over 32,000 job applicants as grievances that would cost the governor support at the polls.

The statement also pointed to students of the University of Ilesa and other tertiary institutions who had benefitted from federal government interventions under President Bola Tinubu, arguing that they were unlikely to support a government that had allegedly imposed high tuition fees.

Reaffirming Bola Oyebamiji’s credibility, the group maintained that the APC candidate would rely on his experience, interpersonal relationships, and development-focused agenda to win the 2026 election, rather than electoral malpractice.

“The AMBO Media Fronts once more distances Bola Oyebamiji from the malicious audio in circulation and affirms his resolve to run an issue-based campaign and play by the rules of a fair electoral process,”.