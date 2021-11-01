Breaking News

Oxford dictionary names ‘vax’ word of the year

Oxford dictionary names ‘vax’ word of the year

Oxford English Dictionary on Monday announced “vax” as word of the year.

“Vax is our 2021 Word of the Year. When our lexicographers began digging into our English language corpus data, it quickly became apparent that vax was a particularly striking term,” it said, referring to the abbreviation of vaccination.

According to the statement, vax was a relatively rare word in the corpus till this year, but by September it was over 72 times more used than the same time last year.

As the COVID-19 crisis escalated across the world in 2020, no single word was referred to as word of the year last year.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Latest Breaking News about JOS Crisis: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi evacuates Enugu students in UNIJOS

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi evacuates Enugu indigenes in UNIJOS

TVCN
Aug 23, 2021

Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi UGWUANYI has ordered safe evacuation of 135 state Indigenous students…

Ondo clergyman charges FG to tackle herdsmen menace

TVCN
Feb 26, 2018

The Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Latunji Lasebikan has taken a swipe at the…

Lassa Fever: All you need to know about the acute viral illness

TVCN
Jan 26, 2020

Lassa fever,  an acute viral illness which is ravaging some states in Nigeria, has so far led to the…

UPDATED: Governor Obaseki dumps APC

TVCN
Jun 16, 2020

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress,…

TVC News Special Reports

Current outbreaks about covid-19 outbreak in China

Covid-19: Fresh outbreaks reported in China following mass testing in Wuhan

04 Aug 2021 11.29 am

There have been several new Covid-19 outbreaks…

Continue reading
Former secretary of state Colin Powell has died

Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dead

18 Oct 2021 1.39 pm

Former Secretary of State Colin L. Powell…

Continue reading

Sokoto takes delivery of over sixty eight thousand doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

11 Mar 2021 10.10 am

Sokoto State government has taken delivery…

Continue reading