Most major streets in Owerri metropolis and it’s environs have been deserted by residents following the rising Security tension occasioned by the Sit-at-home order by the leader of the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra to honour over two million people killed during the civil war 50 years ago.

The Imo state government and police authority in the state enjoined the citizens to ignore order and go about their normal businesses but the happening within these few days heightened the tension.

The gruesome murder of the Former special adviser on political affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak and the killing of Immigration Provost Okiemute Mrere by unknown gunmen are clear pointers of security problem in the state.