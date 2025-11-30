The family of the Owa of Igbajo, Oba Adegboyega Famoodun, has confirmed the passing of the monarch after a brief illness at the age of 67. In a statement by Adekunle Famoodun on behalf of the family, Oba Famoodun of the Gbeleru Royal Family of Igbajo passed away on Friday after a brief illness at ...

In a statement by Adekunle Famoodun on behalf of the family, Oba Famoodun of the Gbeleru Royal Family of Igbajo passed away on Friday after a brief illness at the age of 67.

The late monarch was installed and presented with the staff of office on November 24, 2022, by the former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Although his position was disputed by a white paper issued by Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State High Court reinstated him on January 30, 2025.

During his reign, Oba Famoodun worked tirelessly to unite the people of Igbajoland, promoting peace, understanding, and progress.

Before ascending the throne in 2022, Oba Adegboyega Famoodun served as the Osun State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).