The United States (US) has warned that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers are a primary factor in the denial of future opportunities for other aspiring applicants.

In a Monday statement posted on its official X handle, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria emphasised that strengthening compliance helps protect visa access for students, business travellers, and families who travel responsibly.

The statement reads, “Visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can affect opportunities for their fellow citizens. Strengthening compliance helps protect access for students, business travelers, and families who travel responsibly.”

The Embassy appealed to Nigerians to assist in identifying individuals involved in visa fraud and to report such activities to the appropriate authorities.

The statement added, “If you are aware of visa fraud, please report it to AbujaFPU@state.gov or LagosFPU@state.gov #VisaWiseTravelSmart”

TVC News previously reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has announced that all non-immigrant visa applicants must now provide details of their social media accounts from the past five years.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said applicants are required to disclose usernames or handles from every platform used within the period when completing the DS-160 visa application form.

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit,” the statement read.