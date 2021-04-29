At least six thousand residents of Geidam in Yobe state are now displaced after Boko Haram launched an attack on the community.

The Executive Secretary of the State’s emergency management agency (YOSEMA), Mohammed Goje, disclosed that the displaced persons were being camped in Yunusari and Yusafari local government areas.

Mr Goje said many of the residents have relocated to Yunusari town, while others have moved to neighbouring communities in Yusufari Local Government Area.

The official said his agency was tracking down people who were moving out of the town so as to help them with their immediate needs.