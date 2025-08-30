Over 20, 000 farmers drawn from the 17 local government areas of Enugu State are about to, receive farm Inputs, tractors, seedlings, fertilizers, pesticide, grains, cassava stem, cocoa plants to enhance farm production in the state Aside from fertilisers, the farmers will also receive tilling machin...

Aside from fertilisers, the farmers will also receive tilling machines, high-breed cassava stems, herbicides, among other farm inputs from the state government.

The distribution, which is taking place at the Okpara Square, is part of the official flag-off of inputs, assets and distribution and other social benefits for Enugu, an agro-scheme of Gov Peter Mbah aimed at empowering the farmers in the state.

Some of the farmers from the 260 political wards that would benefit from the initiative are on the ground to accept the state’s gesture to boost agriculture development in the state.

Farmers will take home over 40,000 fertilizers and other farm inputs.