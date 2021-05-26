Scores of villagers are missing after an overloaded boat carrying about one hundred and fifty passengers capsized in the River Niger, in Wars, Ngaski local government Area of Kebbi state.

Twenty persons have been rescued when locals embarked on a rescue operation.

A resident in Wara told our correspondent in a telephone interview that villagers are in a confused state saying three of her neighbours are involved in the accident

She says families of the affected have been thrown into mourning with neighbours visiting to condole with them

No official report has been released on the matter but several sources from Wara town confirmed the accident.

When our correspondent contacted the chairman of the state emergency Management Agency , Sank Dododo he confirmed the accident but says details are still sketchy on the matter.