Over 125,000 apply for Police recruitment

A total of 127,491 individuals who applied to join the police force would from Tuesday arrive at various state police command offices around the country for physical screening.

The applicants come from all across the country, with 104,403 from from the North and 23,088 from the Southern part of the country.

A breakdown revealed that Abia State has 596 constable applicants; Akwa Ibom 3,536; Anambra 314; Bayelsa 759; Cross River 2,704; Delta 976; Ebonyi 463; Edo 1,206; Ekiti 1,417; Enugu 707; Imo 852; Lagos 562; Ogun 1,154; Ondo 2,472; Osun 2,006; Oyo 1,767 and Rivers 1,597.

Others are Plateau 4,100; Kebbi 3,596; Katsina 7,605; Kano 7,557; Kaduna 7,436; Jigawa 4,951; Benue 6,578; Adamawa 8,206; Bauchi 7,140; Borno 8,693; Federal Capital Territory 4,418; Kogi 4,412; Kwara 2,410; Nasarawa 4,700; Niger 4,672; Sokoto 2,450; Taraba 4,075; Yobe 4,992; Gombe, 4,416 and Zamfara 1,990.

The candidates were sent a wireless SMS instructing them to report to certain police orders from February 1 to February 20.

The applicants were instructed to bring their National Identity Numbers, original and duplicate copies of their credentials, certificates of origin, birth certificates or declarations of age, application printouts, and duly completed guarantor’s forms to the interview.

The message titled, ‘2021 recruitment of 10,000 police constables,’ advised the officers in charge of the exercise to ensure that screened candidates are recommended only on merit.

It warned police against corrupt acts and urged them to follow the principles outlined in the Police Act and Regulations.

“You are to ensure that nominated Special Investigation Bureaus are present at the various states and FCT command headquarters designated as centres for the exercise, before, during and after the physical screening.

“They are to draw up threat analysis at their respective centres and profile all invited applicants so that criminal elements are not recruited into the force,” the order from the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, read.

The police chief further instructed his officers to screen only state residents, emphasizing that the screening will be done on a local government basis.