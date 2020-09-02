Mali’s ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has been admitted to a hospital in Bamako, the country’s capital.

This was disclosed by health officials at the hospital where the former leader is currently being treated.

The 75-year-old politician was detained for 10 days by the military junta before he announced his resignation and was later freed to stay at his home.

During mediation talks he was quoted as saying that he was not interested in the presidency.

The opposition had been calling for his resignation for months, blaming him for sharp economic decline, corruption and a failure to contain a jihadist insurgency.