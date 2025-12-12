The deliberate efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are gradually addressing brain drain and stimulating the growth of medical industrialization in Nigeria, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said. He stated this at the Fourth Attestation Ceremony of...

The deliberate efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are gradually addressing brain drain and stimulating the growth of medical industrialization in Nigeria, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said.

He stated this at the Fourth Attestation Ceremony of the group of 2025 class of MBBS students of the Nile University of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

“And we can see that with what the President has done; he launched six oncology centers across this country and also the rehabilitation of all the tertiary healthcare facilities,” said Idris, adding, “it’s an indication that the Nigerian healthcare system is on its way to becoming world-class, given the encouraging policies spurring medical industrialization.”

The Minister said the nation’s medical professionals needed to align themselves with the vision of President Tinubu, who is working to ensure that all professionals actually have the ability and the comfort to stay within the shores of Nigeria to practice their profession.

The healthcare sector is improving by the day, through the revamping of primary healthcare facilities, and the injection of funds, which is boosting medical industrialisation in the country, he added.

Among the 58 students who participated in the Attestation Ceremony, having completed their Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery MBBS at the NILE University Abuja, through a six-year academic rigour, was a daughter of the Minister, Rukaya Mohammed Idris, who took a solemn oath and pledge of the medical practice to the admiration of their parents and guardians.