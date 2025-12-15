The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed allegations that its operations are being weaponised against opposition politicians, insisting that its sole mandate is the investigation and prosecution of economic and financial crimes....

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed allegations that its operations are being weaponised against opposition politicians, insisting that its sole mandate is the investigation and prosecution of economic and financial crimes.

The Commission in a statement described recent claims by some political actors—alleging persecution of the opposition, erosion of its independence and politicisation of its activities—as a deliberate misrepresentation of its statutory responsibilities.

The EFCC said its operations are guided strictly by its Establishment Act, which empowers it to investigate and prosecute all cases of economic and financial crimes, regardless of political affiliation.

It noted that the only individuals exempt from prosecution are political office holders enjoying constitutional immunity during their tenure.

According to the Commission, records of arrests and prosecutions over the past two years show that suspects from both the ruling party and opposition parties, including former governors and ministers, have been investigated and prosecuted without bias.

The EFCC stressed that corruption has no political, ethnic, religious or gender identity, adding that allegations of selective prosecution cannot serve as a defence against criminal investigation.

It described as untenable claims that there is a pattern of persecution aimed at weakening opposition parties for the benefit of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), asking whether demanding accountability from suspects accused of corruption amounts to persecution.

The Commission warned that attempts to intimidate or blackmail it into abandoning investigations under the guise of protecting democracy pose a greater threat to democratic governance than the lawful enforcement of anti-corruption laws.

It further alleged that the criticism from some opposition figures represents an attempt to secure de facto immunity from prosecution for politicians who find themselves outside government, a move it said is inconsistent with the Constitution and the EFCC Act.

The Commission said it would not succumb to pressure or abandon investigations in order to appear non-selective, warning that any amendment of its enabling law to satisfy political interests must be approached with caution and in the national interest.

The EFCC called on Nigerians to support its mandate, describing the fight against corruption as a collective, dignity-restoring national responsibility.