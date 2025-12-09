The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has clarified reports on the diversion of one of its C-130 aircraft during a ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025, confirming that the crew carried out a precautionary landing in Burkina Faso after detecting a technical concern shortly after takeoff from Lagos. A...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has clarified reports on the diversion of one of its C-130 aircraft during a ferry mission to Portugal on 8 December 2025, confirming that the crew carried out a precautionary landing in Burkina Faso after detecting a technical concern shortly after takeoff from Lagos.

According to the Air Force, the crew opted to land at the nearest available airfield in Bobo-Dioulasso, in line with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols. NAF personnel on board were reported safe and have been accorded cordial assistance by the Burkinabe authorities.

The NAF said plans are underway for the aircraft to continue its mission as scheduled.

The Air Force expressed appreciation to the host authorities for their support and reassured the public of its continued adherence to strict operational guidelines and safety standards while fulfilling its constitutional duties.