An unspecified number of students have been evacuated from Tehran, India’s foreign ministry has said, as other countries prepare to follow suit.

Some Indians have also left Iran through the northern border with Armenia, while those who can afford their own transport have been urged to leave as soon as they can.

Japan is also looking into “various options” to evacuate its citizens from affected areas, chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said today.

The Chinese embassy in Israel has urged citizens to leave the country via land border crossings as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, flights carrying evacuees from Israel have arrived in Slovakia and the Czech Republic today.

That makes these countries among the first to get their citizens out of the Middle East.

Czech defence minister Jana Cernochova said a flight with 66 people evacuated from Israel had landed near Prague, while Slovakian authorities said its flight carried 73 people.

Poland said yesterday it is organising the evacuation of around 200 citizens via Jordan.

As for the UK, Downing Street said its key message to Britons in Israel is to stay near shelter and follow the advice of local authorities.

The UK has no plans for evacuations, but support has been stepped up in Jordan and Egypt for people who make their own way overland.