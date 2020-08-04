Osun State Government has handed over the remains of Senator AyorindeFasanmi to the Ekiti State Government for internment.

The handing over was held at Itawure, the boundary between the two States on Tuesday.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode led the delegation from Osun while the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health,Moji Yaya-Kolade led the delegation that received the body of the deceased.

Osun State Government had on Monday held a commendation service at All Saints Anglican Church Osogbo in honour of the late political Icon.

Senator Ayo Fasanmi, an indigene of Iye-Ekiti, Ekiti State had been living in Osun State since 1951 before he died on Wednesday last week in his residence in Osogbo.