The “Igbimo Agba” of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State has suspended a former Chairman of the party in the State, Elder Adelowo Adebiyi for causing disunity within the party.

The decision to suspend Elder Adelowo Adebiyi was reached at the monthly meeting of the group held on Tuesday.

In statement Signed by the Chairman of the group, Chief Sola Akinwumi, the body also passed “a vote of confidence” in the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the leadership of Prince Gboyega Famoodun as the State Chairman of the APC.

The State enjoins every member of the party to remain committed, loyal and resolute towards strengthening the party in the State.

