The Osogbo community in Osun State has expressed readiness to back the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 governorship election, on the condition that the party’s ticket is zoned to the town.

The assurance was delivered to President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola, and APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru during a recent engagement.

Represented by the Coalition of Osogbo Youth and Women Groups, community leaders argued that the APC is best positioned to address their political aspirations, especially as other parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), have reportedly zoned their governorship tickets to the Osun West Senatorial District.

Speaking on behalf of eight community groups, Barrister Abdulrahman Okunade emphasized Osogbo’s strategic electoral importance, noting that its two local government areas, Osogbo and Olorunda, often influence the outcome of state gubernatorial elections.

He highlighted that the combined voter registration in these areas exceeds 300,000, accounting for about 15% of the state’s electorate, the highest contribution from any single town.

Okunade also pointed out that despite Senator Basiru’s withdrawal, two Osogbo-origin aspirants—Kunle Adegoke, SAN, and Professor Rafiu Durodoye, enjoy wide backing from traditional institutions, youth organizations, business circles, and civic groups.

He called on the APC leadership to ensure that the governorship candidate emerges from Osogbo, noting that the ADC and PDP have already zoned their tickets to Osun West, while the APC is still screening aspirants.

Echoing the position, Mr. Olusola Abass stated, “If the party agreed to our demand, the community would wholeheartedly support APC in 2026 and ensure its victory.”