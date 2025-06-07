The Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and leading 2026 Osun State governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), has distanced himself from a malicious publication alleging that he attacked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent visit of music icon David Adeleke (Davido) and his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to the President’s Lagos residence.



In a statement signed by Adebayo Adedeji, Coordinator of the Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji Media Fronts, the allegation was described as false, mischievous, and malicious, aimed at portraying Oyebamiji as a desperate politician lacking in sportsmanship and respect for constituted authority.

“The AMBO camp has no reason to attack President Tinubu over a harmless visit to his private residence. We categorically denounce this baseless and politically motivated accusation—sponsored by a known political actor who was overwhelmingly rejected in the 2022 and 2023 elections. Such a narrative undermines the Omoluabi values of integrity and mutual respect that define our political engagements,” the statement read.

“As an integral part of the AMBO Project in Osun State, our media directorate vigilantly monitors all activities and conversations in the social and digital spaces to ensure alignment with our Rules of Engagement—rules anchored on promoting the values and quality leadership of Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, while strongly supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in the Marine and Blue Economy sector where our apex leader in the state, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola, is recording tremendous impact.”

The statement further emphasized that since the media reported Davido and Senator Adeleke’s visit to President Tinubu, no member of the AMBO team—whether from the media or any other directorate—has issued or amplified any message that could be deemed as hate speech against the President or any party leader.

“Even after intelligence identified the envious politician behind the libelous article—and despite the involvement of his wife and associates in escalating the false narrative and derogatorily labeling AMBO’s governorship aspiration as ‘Dead on Arrival’—we maintained calm, placing our trust in the President’s fair judgement and the leadership of our party. We remain focused on replicating the success of good governance being delivered at the national level here in Osun come 2026.”

The statement reiterated that the AMBO Project remains issue-based and is committed to building genuine support both within and outside the party—support aimed at securing victory for the APC in the 2026 Osun governorship race and consolidating that momentum for the 2027 general elections.

It also described Oyebamiji as a staunch admirer of President Tinubu, who has consistently leveraged his standing as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Economists to promote the administration’s economic policies since the President’s inauguration in May 2023.

“Wherever Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) goes, he goes with the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda—a message our supporters have proudly adopted and shared across their digital platforms to showcase the achievements and vision of the APC-led government.”