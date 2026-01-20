The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that political campaigns for the upcoming Osun State governorship election will officially begin on March 11, 2026. Dr. Mutiu Agboke, the Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, made the disclosure on Monday during an expanded sta...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that political campaigns for the upcoming Osun State governorship election will officially begin on March 11, 2026.

Dr. Mutiu Agboke, the Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, made the disclosure on Monday during an expanded stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo, organised to mark the start of the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

“By God’s grace, full campaign activities will commence on March 11, 2026. We will still meet with stakeholders, especially political parties, to brief them appropriately,” Agboke said, explaining that the Commission would formally communicate the campaign timeline to political actors in line with the existing Electoral Act and guidelines.

He further assured that INEC would provide clear protocols to guide political parties during the campaign period. “We are going to roll out the protocols and conduct of political parties in line with the Electoral Act, as the relevant sections are there to guide everyone,” he stated.

Agboke emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring credible elections in the state. Reflecting on the first phase of the CVR exercise, he noted that collaboration with stakeholders was key to its success.

“We want cooperation, understanding and proper togetherness in the execution of INEC activities. The first phase was successful because INEC and stakeholders came together beforehand to identify grey areas,” he said.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner said a similar approach would be applied to the second phase to consolidate previous gains. “As we commence the second phase of the CVR, we believe building on the progress already made will lead to another success,” he added.

To improve voter access, Agboke revealed plans to rotate registration equipment across communities. “Now we are going to start rotation of the CVR, where the IVES will be taken to communities for the registrants to participate.

“The stakeholders agreed with us on this assuring that they will participate and they have also shown their readiness to cooperate and ensure the success of the exercise,” he concluded.