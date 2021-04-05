Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described the death of a social activist, Innocent Chukwuma, as a great loss.

Osinbajo in a statement on Monday, said Mr Chkwuma was a thoroughbred social activist, friend and collabrator of many years.

“I was greatly saddened by the news of the passing of Innocent Chukwuma, a thoroughbred social activist, my friend and collaborator of many years. In my time as AG of Lagos, Innocent, then in Cleen Foundation was a crucial resource in police reform in support of our justice reform,” Osinbajo said.

While speaking further on his contribution to social activism, Professional Osinbajo late Chukwuma was the first amongst others to support our work in the OVP in the setting up of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, and most recently in the Police reform efforts of the Federal Government.

·

Professor Osinbajo added that Chukwuma’s thoughtful, knowledge-driven, drama-free but relentless pursuit of justice and the common good will be an enduring legacy.

“My heart and prayers go out to his wife, family and loved ones. May his memory and legacy be blessed,” the vice president said.