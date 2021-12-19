Osinbajo, Lawan, Masari, other dignitaries grace Yusuf Buhari’s turbaning  in Daura

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari on Saturday attended the turbaning ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, as the Talban Daura and District Head in Daura, Katsina State.

Other notable personalities in attendance were the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and several other members of the National Assembly, such as Senator Kabiru Gaya and Member of the House of Representatives, Hafiz Ibrahim.

At the event, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Dr. Umar Farouk Umar, complimented President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership abilities, saying that power belongs to God and He bestows it on whom He pleases.

He also stated that Daura has been transformed under the President’s guidance, praising him for the progress made thus far.

Umar stated that the Daura Emirate Council chose to honor Mr. President and his family with the traditional title bestowed on Yusuf Muhammadu, especially since the President will be unable to accept any other title given his current status as Nigeria’s leader.

The emir equally commended both the state and federal governments, adding that the Katsina State Government has been working hard to end the difficulties of the masses.

He commended the Vice President for attending the event, describing him as an honest man.

The emir equally commended both the state and federal governments, adding that the Katsina State Government has been working hard to end the difficulties of the masses.

Also in attendance were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and members of the Federal Executive Council including Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Science & Technology Minister; Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister; Clem Agba, Budget & National Planning Minister of State and the Presidential Adviser on Politics, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.