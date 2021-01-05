President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, received briefing from Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, on the progress achieved thus far in the implementation of The Economic Sustainability Plan.

The Economic Sustainability Plan is the administration’s economic stimulus response to the Coronavirus pandemic | January 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended Dangote, BUA and Lafarge cement makers for plan to discount prices, ensuring affordable cost of the ESP Social Housing scheme.

The vice president described it as this kind of patriotic collaboration that the federal government is known for, in the interest of our people in a bid to close housing deficit.